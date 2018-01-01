for actors

Heery Loftus Casting is looking for background (extras) for the upcoming MGM feature film, “Creed 2”, starring Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone.
We are handling ALL PAID background extras positions for this project.
Shooting will be in the PHILADELPHIA area, beginning March 26 through May 2018.
Looking for both SAG-AFTRA and Non-union extras, all ages, all ethnicities, MUST be local to the PHILADELPHIA AREA. ALL are PAID POSITIONS.
To apply please send the following to: creed2casting@gmail.com
-Name
-PHONE NUMBER (if your number is from out of the area, but you live local, tell us!)
-a recent photo- taken within the last 6 months- only YOU in the photo
-SAG-AFTRA ID # (if applicable)
-Height, weight
-all clothing sizes
-make, color, year of car (if you have one)
-and please note if you would be available for MULTIPLE consecutive days of work
Please note – this is the CORRECT email address for submissions. Any other is NOT official. Also, remember, we do NOT ask for any money or fees from talent.
TIME TO TAKE CHARGE OF YOUR AUDITION!
We realize that it’s difficult to get to our monthly general auditions, so we’ve changed the format and procedure for meeting new talent.
We want to see you performing IN THE MEDIUM that you’ll be auditioning for- ON CAMERA.
THIS IS FOR CONSIDERATION FOR PRINCIPAL WORK.
We decided it was time to use technology to everyone’s advantage. It will be easier for everyone if we had one location, and one format for your video submissions.
We are creating a special, PRIVATE YouTube channel where we will view and organize new talent videos.
This gives you, the actor, the opportunity to control how you present yourself and what we see of your performance.
Just some simple guidelines:
1. Your video is 3 minutes or less. Make it your “performance best”- how you see yourself as a professional, and where you see yourself in the marketplace. It doesn’t have to be professionally produced, doesn’t have to cost you anything. Just shoot a simple video on your smartphone, and upload it to your YouTube channel. This is just meant to be a quick introduction of yourself and your talent. This can be a short monologue, a scene that really showcases you (not the other actor) or even your demo reel. Check the sound and the lighting- be sure to review it before you finalize it.
2. Please only send one link. Make it your best, make us want to see more!
3. If you’re submitting for a particular role or project, put that in the video description.
Once you have your video ready, just email to:
heerygeneralauditions@gmail.com
YOU MUST INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:
Name:
Phone number:
Email address:
City or nearest Metropolitan area:
YouTube link:
(just send the link, NOT the actual video)
ALSO, attach your picture (as a .jpg
) and your resume ( as a .pdf
) Handy hint: be sure to label your picture and resume with your name (johndoephoto.jpg or janedoeresume.pdf)
If your email is successful, you will receive a response that we have gotten your link. No need to follow up, be assured that we have it.
IMPORTANT:
*Heery Loftus Casting, Inc. reserves the right to refuse any videos that contain inappropriate or offensive content.
*The submitted videos are for in-house use for Heery Loftus Casting and staff, and will not be shared, linked or posted anywhere for public consumption.
* This process is only for general auditions. This is NOT to be used for requested audition videos for a specific project.At booking:
Be sure that you are available for the day (and night!). Many times, a shooting day can be 14-16 hours long. Please don't commit to the day if you can't complete the day.
Many times, extras are booked on very short notice. Please be sure we have the best number where you can be reached at all times. Keep your cell phone turned on!
Know your union status. If you are non-union, you may receive a "waiver" for the day. But, you have a limited amount of waivers that you can receive. Be sure you KNOW how many you have already!
Have a pen and paper ready! You will be given:
• Wardrobe specifications - listen carefully, these will be specific. What season clothing should you bring? Are there any colors prohibited? Usually, Black, white, red, wild colors and logos are prohibited.
• Location to report - Be sure you know where you're going. Buy a good map of the area. (unfortunately, the internet maps are NOT reliable)
• Call time - Be on time! The production company has the right to dismiss any extra who is late for call time. Take into consideration if your call time is around rush hour or if there is construction along your way.
• You are not officially booked until you receive a call time. Call times are generally not released until the film finishes shooting on the previous day. You may not get that call until late in the evening. If it is a night shoot, we probably will call you the morning of the shooting day with your call time.
• MANY TIMES, booking info will be published on our WEBSITE, under "Special Projects'. Be sure to check it!
On set:
• Bring a PEN and your ID with you. Drivers License + Social Security card are standard acceptable forms of ID (according to the government). A valid passport is also good. If you are not a US citizen, you must bring your "green card" or valid US work permit.
• Leave your valuables at home, but bring busywork - there's always lots of down time on a set.
• Pay attention to your "wrangler". There is always a crew member assigned to background talent. He/she needs to know where you are at ALL times. Please don't wander outside of assigned areas.
• Cell phones and pagers must be off or on vibrate! Also, leave cameras at home.
• If they request to use your car in the shot, be sure it has a full tank of gas. You may also be asked to bring a specific prop ( briefcase, bookbag, etc.) Generally, you are reimbursed for use of these things.
Pay:
• You will fill out a pay voucher on set, receive a copy for your records and a check will be mailed to your home, usually within 2-3 weeks. If there is any problem with your check, please do NOT call us!
• All payroll issues should be directed to the payroll company listed on your pay voucher. Also, your employer for unemployment purposes is the same payroll company (not the production company.)
• Your money will NOT be released to you unless you have supplied the required ID. Be sure that you bring photocopies of it with you!
PLEASE NOTE:
Procedures for payment may be different on a NON-UNION project. In those cases, YOU ARE RESPONSIBLE for sending an invoice to the producer for your services. Be sure to get billing information when you are booked.
We have open calls for background work on an "as-needed" basis.
Be sure to keep checking our home page for info on current projects and how to submit for those projects.
Submitting yourself for extra work does NOT mean that you will be considered for principal auditions.
All talent will be called directly for booking for extra work. We will NOT book you through an agent for extra work. According to the union contract, actors are NOT permitted to pay any commission on extra work.
As actors, it is your responsibility to keep your information updated at all times and be aware of which services are being utilized by the industry. Use them to your advantage!
There are many websites that offer their services to the actor; be sure to do your research, and be sure that you are getting "bang for your buck."
We subscribe to the "Casting Networks" system for ALL of our commercial and industrial auditions (union and non-union).
This system has been in use around the country for a while. Actors with agents may set up a free profile on the system- contact your agent for the entry code. Unrepresented actors will be entered in our system for free when they are scheduled to come to our office for an audition.It is designed to streamline the casting process, and what/how the director sees the auditions.
“iActor”
is a free service offered to all SAG members. (sorry, only SAG members) We use “iActor” for every union job that
we work on. It is to your advantage as a SAG actor to have your information listed there. It’s also a great service for talent for
keeping dues paid, etc.
If you have not yet listed your information on iActor, please be sure to do it soon. If you are listed, please check that your most
current phone information is listed. (Some folks have mysteriously left their phone number blank)
For more information, please go to: www.sag.org. Log on and click on “iActor.”
...AND, there are a couple of other services that we use from time to time, usually on feature films. The service is chosen by
the producer or studio. If we are using one of the other services, we will tell you when you are given an appointment time for
an audition. Then you could log on, and create a profile prior to your audition. Again, any listing would be FREE for the actor.
